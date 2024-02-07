Model clinic attracts young and old

By John Smith •
Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 16:12
Councillors viewed the miniscule works of art
Credit: Roquetas de Mar Council
A Model Clinic was hosted for the second time in Roquetas de Mar on February 5 which attracted 130 modellers of all types from across Spain.
Organised by the Almeria Modelismo Association at the Bahía Serena Hotel those attending were a mixture of well-experienced modellers happy to share their knowledge and new modellers who were looking for advice and suggestions.
In the adult section, there were six workshops in different categories: Scenes, Figures, Science Fiction, Civil Vehicles, Vehicles Military and Aviation.
For the first time there was a special workshop for children and no less than 60 youngsters aged between six and 11 attended.
Showing the council’s support for the event, three councillors attended and not only found out more about the hobby but were impressed with the level of skill displayed.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
