Model clinic attracts young and old

By John Smith • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 16:12

Councillors viewed the miniscule works of art Credit: Roquetas de Mar Council

A Model Clinic was hosted for the second time in Roquetas de Mar on February 5 which attracted 130 modellers of all types from across Spain.

Organised by the Almeria Modelismo Association at the Bahía Serena Hotel those attending were a mixture of well-experienced modellers happy to share their knowledge and new modellers who were looking for advice and suggestions.

Experts displayed their skill

In the adult section, there were six workshops in different categories: Scenes, Figures, Science Fiction, Civil Vehicles, Vehicles Military and Aviation.

For the first time there was a special workshop for children and no less than 60 youngsters aged between six and 11 attended.

Showing the council’s support for the event, three councillors attended and not only found out more about the hobby but were impressed with the level of skill displayed.