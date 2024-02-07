No fishing for prawns in February

By John Smith • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 7:45

The famous Red Prawns of Almeria Credit: dePoniente GDP Almería Occ. Flickr

In a bid to try to ensure that local waters are not overfished, a decision has been made to stop trawlers from sailing out for the five ports in Almeria until the end of February.

This ban is in respect of certain shellfish especially prawns but ironically, there will be no ban in bringing crustaceans caught in other areas to Almeria.

No catching prawns in February

The following month there will be a ban on catching anchovy and mackerel but again it will be perfectly acceptable to bring in supplies from other areas.

This is all to do with demands from Brussels to try to keep the stocks as high as possible but with some of the shellfish in Almeria waters such as red prawns (carabineros) achieving very high prices, the lack of fishing will make a significant financial dent in an industry that has seen costs increase and several owners packing up.

Fishermen in Almeria have appealed to the Spanish Government to take action to protect their livelihood and try to persuade the European Union to recognise that fish and shellfish are such an important part of the healthy Mediterranean diet.