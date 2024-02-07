By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 14:57

Note of symphony: Ara Malikian's Torrevieja concert postponed. Image: Ara Malikian / Facebook.

Unfortunately, the highly anticipated concert featuring Ara Malikian at the Torrevieja International Auditorium on February 9 has hit a snag.

The virtuoso violinist’s company has regretfully cancelled the event, citing health reasons. Following the advice of his medical team, Malikian has had to pull the plug on several upcoming tour dates.

For those who’ve already grabbed tickets in anticipation, don’t fret, full refunds will be automatically processed in the next few days.

The silver lining is the hope that the concert will be rescheduled once Ara is back in good health and ready to wow the audience with his musical prowess.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to the auditorium via email at entradas@greycoda.com.

Ara Malikian, with his unique blend of Spanish, Lebanese, and Armenian heritage, stands as a true violin virtuoso.

His global recognition has seen him enchant audiences in iconic cities across the world, from London, Paris, and Rome to Moscow, Buenos Aires, Beijing, and beyond.