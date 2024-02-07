Pulpi wants to be World Heritage site

By John Smith • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 17:50

The Geode in all its glory Credit: pulpi.es

The Pulpi Geode is one of the largest crystal caves ever found, and is the largest accessible geode in the world.

It is located in Mina Rica, an abandoned silver mine near Pulpi and was discovered in 1999 by members of the Mineralogist Group of Madrid, before being opened to the public in 2019.

A unique Spanish cave

The accessible area measures 8 metres long by 2 metres high, and is covered with huge translucent gypsum crystals.

Whilst it is possible to visit the Geode there are some quite strict rules concerning minimum age, type of shoes allowed and the need to wear a mask in order to protect the crystals.

Discounts for residents

The tour which costs €22 for adults, and €10 for those aged between 8 and 16 (with discounts for Pulpi residents) lasts around 90 minutes and should be booked on line and in advance.

Due to its unique features, the Pulpi council with the support of the Junta de Andalucia hope to have it accepted as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and a feasibility study is currently being undertaken to allow a formal plan to be submitted.