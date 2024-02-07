By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 12:52

Sail into excellence: Torrevieja's nautical extravaganza. Image: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.

Get ready for the 9th Valencian Community Olympic Week, making its way to Torrevieja!

The Real Club Náutico Torrevieja will host the regatta, also serving as the Spanish Cup for the Europe, Flying Dutchman, and RC IOM classes.

Mark your calendars for February 9 to 11, when the western port will witness the IOM Spanish Cup, boasting 40 registered participants.

Following that, from February 16 to 18, the Spanish Cups for the Europe class and the Flying Dutchman class will unfold on a regatta course near the “Lo Ferrys” area.

This edition sets a remarkable record with over 600 registered sailors which is an outstanding achievement in itself!

Rafael Chirivella, vice president of the Sailing Federation of the Valencian Community, expressed their commitment to leveraging the extensive coast of the Valencian Community to remain an international meeting point for sailors.

With 21 modalities, 4 venues, and 8 European and national titles at stake, this sports project, born as part of the Madrid 2006 candidacy, has continuously grown each season due to the commitment of the Valencian Community Sailing Federation to keep this competition alive.