By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 19:03

Shop & support: K9 La Marina unveils winter bargains. Image: K9Club.Es / Facebook.

Are you looking for a bargain? Registered doggy charity, K9 La Marina, has just what you’re looking for!

Discover their fantastic deals on winter clothing for ladies and gents, starting at just €2 per item.

Bedding, including blankets, is individually priced from €2, and hats and scarves are a steal at 50 cents each.

But it’s not just clothes, check out mirrors and pictures from €1, and hardback and paperback books starting at 30 cents, covering various languages.

For the little ones, there are kids’ toys, games, books, puzzles, and bric-a-brac, including glassware.

Limited furniture items are available at great prices.

Donations of good condition and clean furniture are always welcome at the K9 charity shops.

Visit K9 in La Marina at Calle Alfredo Krass 6, next to Ems Dreams on Mondays from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM, and Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

K9 appreciate donations for sale in their charity shops or suitable items for the kennels.

The charity is also on the lookout for a voluntary van driver, and its Almoradi shop needs volunteers willing to spare a few hours per week regularly.

K9 Charity Quiz

Join in some quizzing fun at Cafe Bar Zaksia in La Marina all for a good cause.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 24, with the evening starting at 5:00 PM for food and 6:00 PM for the quiz.

For a nominal fee of €5, you can participate in the quiz followed by a game of Play Your Cards Right.

The fun doesn’t stop there, stick around for a chance to win fantastic prizes in the raffle.

For more information or to book your table for your team, visit Cafe Bar Zaksia at Calle Madrid, 3, 03177 La Marina, Alicante, or call (+34) 643 91 71 12.

Funds raised go directly to K9 Animal Rescue Charity, making a meaningful impact on the lives of animals in need.

For additional details about the charity, reach out via email at k9clubinfo@gmail.com or give the charity a call at (+34) 711082807.