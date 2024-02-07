By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 16:46

Swim, cycle, run: Teulada-Moraira gears up for its first triathlon. Image: Ayuntamiento de Teulada

Teulada-Moraira is set to host its first triathlon on May 26, 2024.

The triathlon will start at Ampolla Beach in Moraira and finish at the Castle, guiding participants through the town’s streets and along the coast, offering scenic views of the local landscapes.

The event will feature two modalities: Super Sprint and Sprint.

The Super Sprint includes 350 metres of swimming, 10 kilometres of cycling, and 2.5 kilometres of running.

The Sprint mode consists of 750 metres of swimming, 20 kilometres of cycling, and 5 kilometres of running.

Teulada Moraira’s Councilor for Sports, Josep Ivars, welcomed the initiative, highlighting its significance in promoting physical activity in the municipality.

He encouraged everyone to participate in the event, emphasising the opportunity to showcase the town’s beauty from a different perspective.

The Mayor of Teulada Moraira, Raúl Llobell, expressed gratitude to the Corremundos Athletics Club and all involved in organizing the triathlon.

He sees the event as a way to highlight the natural and cultural wonders of Teulada Moraira while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.

“Residents and visitors alike are invited to join the event and experience the inaugural Teulada Moraira Triatló,” the mayor confirmed.