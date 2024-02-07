Two nights of music in Vera

By John Smith •
Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 15:05
A scene from the Flamenco ballet Tebdemir
Credit: José Huertas Flamenco Facebook
There are two fascinating musical events coming up at the Vera Auditorium in the next few weeks with tickets costing €10 in advance or €12 on the night.
On Saturday February 17 it will be Two Pianos as Antoni Tolmos and Josep Porté offer the audience a tour of great classics of pop and rock music.
A selection of some of the most famous songs by Police, Michael Jackson, Abba, Supertramp and Coldplay will sound from two opposing grand pianos in a very different but very exciting soundscape.
Then on the following Saturday, February 24 there will be a unique Spanish Flamenco Ballet created by the Valencian company Ballet Flamenco Jose Huertas and telling the story of Tebdemir, the last Visigoth betrayal.
Tebdemir was the Doge of Riba-roja del Turia in Valencia and was attacked by two armed men in 733 in revenge for his betrayal of Rodrigo, the last king of the Goths.
