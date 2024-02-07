UK-Spain education cooperation

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 15:50

British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, and Spanish Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats. Credit: Spanish Ministry of Universities

Despite the many changes ushered in after Brexit, both the UK and Spanish authorities have continued to work together, with the hope of further expansion in the UK-Spain bilateral relationship.

In July 2023, a significant educational partnership was forged between the UK and Spain. This collaboration was marked by the signing of a bilateral agreement in education and higher education access, involving key figures from both nations in a ceremony that underscored their mutual commitment to strengthening academic ties.

The event took place with Hugh Elliott, the British Ambassador to Spain, and Spanish officials Pilar Alegria, Minister of Education and Vocational Training, and Joan Subirats, Minister of Universities, leading the charge.

The agreement came into effect on August 2, 2023, the accord has opened new avenues for students by simplifying the university admission process between borders.

Streamlining access to education

According to the press report: ‘This agreement enables students with UK qualifications (including A-levels and equivalents) to access universities in Spain without the need for the Spanish general university entrance exam.’

‘Additional entry requirements will only be necessary for certain competitive courses, as was the case prior to the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Students from the Spanish education system are able to continue to access UK universities and other higher education institutions with additional legal certainty.’

It symbolises the shared vision to nurture and expand upon the robust educational framework that has linked the UK and Spain for years, ,ensuring a bilateral flow of academic talent.

A future of collaborative learning

As this agreement takes root, the anticipation for a strengthened UK-Spain educational relationship grows. The collective effort underscores a broader objective of promoting cross-cultural understanding and academic excellence, reinforcing the importance of international collaboration.