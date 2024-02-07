By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 10:29

United against cancer: Gandia and Benidorm raise awareness. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

All Against Cancer

On February 2, the Main Square of Gandia resonated with the reading of a manifesto in honour of World Cancer Day, officially observed on February 4.

Marta Miñana, a volunteer from the Association Against Cancer in Gandia (AECC) highlighted that by 2030, it is estimated that “21.6 million people worldwide will be diagnosed with some type of cancer.”

In Spain, according to the AECC Cancer Observatory, “it is projected that there will be 330,000 new cases, equivalent to a diagnosis every 1.8 minutes.”

As she acknowledged the continuous increase in cancer cases, she stressed the importance of “addressing unmet needs, both for patients and survivors of the disease.”

This year, the AECC decided to draw attention to the impact of cancer on employment.

She underscored the necessity of supporting those facing challenges in resuming routines, reintegrating into the workforce, or dealing with the aftermath of the disease.

Marta issued a call for everyone to join the ‘All Against Cancer’ initiative, a project declared an Event of Exceptional Public Interest by the Government.

The initiative aims to improve the daily lives of people with cancer and achieve a survival rate of over 70 per cent by 2030.

Benidorm in support

On December 4, the people of Benidorm came together to support World Cancer Day.

Vicenta Asencio, a member of the board of the Spanish Association against Cancer of Benidorm, confirmed: “Cancer is the disease linked to a higher risk of job loss, with a 34 per cent increase in unemployment for cancer survivors in comparison to the general population.”

“This underscores the need to address the impact of the diagnosis on employment and the subsequent return to work.”

Vicenta added: “It’s concerning that the survival rate has plateaued at around 51 per cent in recent years, especially for certain types of cancer and it’s time to take the first step to alter these figures.”