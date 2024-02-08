Age Concern Costa Calida extends helping hand

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 13:30
Caring Connections, Community Celebrations
Image: Shutterstock/ Drazen Zigic
IN a heartfelt effort to support the local community Age Concern Costa Calida extends a helping hand to those over 50. This charity, run entirely by dedicated volunteers, is committed to offering invaluable services like advice and information, befriending, hospital and care home visits, and medical equipment hire.
As always Age Concern Costa Calida promises a vibrant social calendar and 2024 is no different with a host of events organised. From the bustling Torrevieja Market trip on February 16, the free White Doves Funeral Plans information afternoon on February 20, the Vintage Store end-of-month sale on February 24, and lunch at Elliot’s in Bolnuevo on February 28 – there’s something for everyone. This charitable organisation aims to not only address practical problems but encourage a sense of community and companionship. For more information about the details of their up and coming events see their Facebook page.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
