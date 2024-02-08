By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 13:24

Alicante Water Museum: 15 Years of liquid history. Image: Museo de Aguas de Alicante / Facebook.

February marks a special occasion for The Alicante Water Museum as it celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Open since February 2009, the museum has welcomed over 200,000 visitors, evolving as a dynamic entity that constantly refreshes its content to cater to the current needs, ensuring every visit is an enriching experience.

Situated in the heart of the city’s Old Town, specifically in the San Antón neighbourhood on the slopes of Mount Benacantil, the Alicante Water Museum stands as a symbol of Alicante.

Nestled in a newly constructed building near the Pozos de Garrigós and the pedestrian entrance to the Ereta Park, it offers a comprehensive overview of the city’s water history.

The museum boasts unique panoramic views, capturing the charm of the city’s streets and the reflections of the Mediterranean Sea.

Entrance to the museum is free.

For more details, you can visit the museum at Plaza Architect Miguel López s/n (Plaza del Puente), 03001 Alicante, reach out via email at museo@aguasdealicante.com, or contact them by phone at (+34) 965 143 787.

During the months from September to May, the museum timetable is Tuesday to Friday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

From June to August, the opening hours are adjusted slightly, opening Tuesday to Friday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.