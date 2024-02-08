By Anna Ellis •
Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 16:45
Brushes and chisels unleashed: Benidorm's painting and sculpture extravaganza. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.
The XXXV Creators Contest, featuring painting and sculpture, organised annually by the Benidorm Council, has received a total of 42 entries.
These works are now on display at the exhibition inaugurated at Espai d’Art of the Town Hall.
The exhibition comprises 29 paintings and 13 sculptures, marking a significant increase in the number of sculptures.
A total of 27 artists, including 13 men and 14 women from various parts of the country, participated in the contest.
The exhibition will remain open to visitors until March 1, when the award ceremony will take place.
The first prize in both the painting and sculpture categories is set at €1,000 each.
Additionally, a special prize will be awarded to the best work created by an artist under 18 years of age.
Benidorm councillor. Ana Soliveres. emphasised the significant increase in participants this year, which she views as a testament to the contest’s growing impact.
The councillor pledged that Benidorm Council will continue to support and nurture the creativity of people and give artists a platform to showcase their work and creations.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
