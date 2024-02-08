By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 11:12

Carnival extravaganza, musical delight, and Elvis romance: February fun on the Costa Blanca! Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Carnival countdown

Elche’s Carnival 2024 is set to kick off on Saturday, February 10, at Plaza de Baix, featuring a range of activities catering to all age groups.

Starting at 5:00.PM, the children’s party will kick off, offering youngsters the chance to delight in inflatables and creative workshops, including mask-making, face painting, and balloon twisting.

An hour later, live musical performances will take centre stage, adding a lively vibe to the carnival atmosphere.

As the night progresses, DJ Jesus Rodriguez will take over at 9:00.PM, ensuring carnival visitors can dance the night away until 1:00.AM.

Alma Festival

Mark your calendar for a musical journey at Alicante’s Teatro Principal!

The V Festival Alma Mediterranean Festival is set to have toes tapping on Saturday, February 10 at 7:30 PM.

Dive into the rich tapestry of Latin American music with an intercultural show that celebrates the significance of preserving and acknowledging the legacies of both the Americas and Europe.

Plan your visit to the Box Office at Plaza Chapí, 03001 in Alicante, open from midday to 2:00 PM and then again from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM.

For more details, drop an email to informacion@teatroprincipaldealicante.com or give them a ring at (+34) 965202380.

Valentine’s Elvis

The Shamrock Bar & Restaurant invites you to a special Valentine’s Day celebration on February 14, filled with the tunes of Elvis in a tribute by Danny Fisher.

Get ready to swing to the sounds of the ‘Welcome to My World Elvis Show.’

The package includes a two-course meal and your choice of either a bottle of wine or two large beers.

Don’t miss this chance to enjoy a romantic evening filled with great music, delicious food, and fantastic company.

To reserve your spot, call The Shamrock Bar & Restaurant at (+34) 968 01 14 14.

The Shamrock Bar & Restaurant is located at Calle Lilo, Torre-Pacheco, 03700.