Donkey Drag Queens

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 16:05
Drag gala for charity
Photo: Minelli’s
Glitz, glamour, and giving back. Join Minnelli’s in Benalmadena on Saturday February 17 for the ‘Divas for Donkeys Gala’ raising money for Donkey Dreamland Mijas – where every sequin shines for this amazing cause.
For just €10, step into a night of dazzling performances, laughter, and heartfelt support for Donkey Dreamland Mijas. See the fabulous drag queens and special guests light up the stage with an array of soul-stirring and humorous acts plus, there will be a raffle loaded with exciting prizes.
And here’s where you come in – they’re calling on the generous community to donate raffle prizes. Every little bit adds to the magic of the evening and the support for the donkeys.
Enjoy refreshing drinks, delightful bites, and immerse yourself in a celebration of unity and joy. Your presence and participation will contribute directly to the wellbeing of our furry friends at the Mijas Donkey Dreamland.
Tickets are selling fast so secure your spot for a night where divas dazzle and every applause echoes kindness. Be part of this heartwarming gala, not just as an attendee, but as a contributor to our raffle.
Call 602 61 48 32 or email info@minnellis.com
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
