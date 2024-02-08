Easter at La Sala

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 16:14
The bunny's coming
Photo: Wikimedia CC / Tim Reckmann
Get ready for a delightful Easter celebration as the Easter Bunny makes a special appearance at La Sala Puerto Banus.
On Saturday March 30, and Sunday March 31, at 11am there is a fantastic breakfast experience in the Live Lounge and later on Easter Sunday there is a very special Sunday lunch.
Families with children of all ages are invited to reserve a table for the Easter breakfast and witness the magic unfold as the Easter Bunny entertains the little ones with activities and delightful treats. Tickets are priced at just €20 each, including breakfast and a drink. Children under 2 are welcome to join the fun free of charge.
Please note that tickets must be purchased and paid in advance of the event.
While the youngsters enjoy the fun, grown-ups can relax and soak in the hop-tastic atmosphere. Don’t miss out on this egg-citing Easter event.
And to make this Easter a memorable family occasion, indulge in a delectable two-course Sunday Lunch that includes all the traditional trimmings, complemented by a welcome glass of champagne upon arrival, all for just €38 per person.
The menu features cherished favourites such as succulent roast chicken, perfectly cooked sirloin of beef, and roast pork with crispy crackling. Children under 10 can enjoy one course for just €12, and they’re in for a treat with a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny to deliver eggs, balloons, and an abundance of magic tricks.
Complete your Easter festivities with La Sala’s unbeatable live entertainment. Enjoy the lively tunes of solo artist Amelinde, showcasing the best of soul, pop, and rock from 2pm, followed by an electrifying performance from the Wall Street Band.
To secure your spot for either (or both) events, contact La Sala at reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
