El Ingenio Carnival 2024 events

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 14:15

EL INGENIO Shopping Centre in Torre del Mar Velez-Malaga is gearing up for an exciting carnival celebration on February 9 and 10, featuring a range of engaging activities for all the family. Join in the festivities with a carnival mask workshop (pre-register on the app), a 360º video booth, children’s entertainment, and a makeup workshop.

Event Highlight

The highlight of the event is the costume parade on Saturday at 7 pm. If you participate in the parade you will receive a €3 voucher for Sould Park – it’s fun for all ages!

Carnival Mask Workshop

On Friday, February 9, children can enjoy the Carnival Mask Workshop from 5 to 9 pm, with sessions every 30 minutes. Limited to 15 children per session, it’s suitable for kids aged 3 to 12. The 360º Video Booth is open from 6 pm to 9 pm for recording amusing videos.

Saturday, February 10

Saturday, February 10, there will be a Makeup Workshop from 5 to 7 pm, Children’s Entertainment at 6 pm, and the Costume Parade at 7 pm. Just dressing up guarantees you a €3 Sould Park voucher (limited to 300 participants).

