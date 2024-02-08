El Ingenio Carnival 2024 events

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 14:15
Shutterstock/Pedro Ignacio
EL INGENIO Shopping Centre in Torre del Mar Velez-Malaga is gearing up for an exciting carnival celebration on February 9 and 10, featuring a range of engaging activities for all the family. Join in the festivities with a carnival mask workshop (pre-register on the app), a 360º video booth, children’s entertainment, and a makeup workshop.
The highlight of the event is the costume parade on Saturday at 7 pm. If you participate in the parade you will receive a €3 voucher for Sould Park – it’s fun for all ages!
On Friday, February 9, children can enjoy the Carnival Mask Workshop from 5 to 9 pm, with sessions every 30 minutes. Limited to 15 children per session, it’s suitable for kids aged 3 to 12. The 360º Video Booth is open from 6 pm to 9 pm for recording amusing videos.
Saturday, February 10, there will be a Makeup Workshop from 5 to 7 pm, Children’s Entertainment at 6 pm, and the Costume Parade at 7 pm. Just dressing up guarantees you a €3 Sould Park voucher (limited to 300 participants).
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.