By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 16:11

From kebab overindulgence to misplaced dentures: Unusual 999 calls. Image: Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust / Facebook.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has disclosed some unusual reasons for emergency calls, including one incident where someone overindulged in kebab and required assistance.

Additionally, calls were made for misplaced false teeth, a hand trapped in a letterbox, a lost voice, and a ring stuck on a finger.

Last year, the Welsh Ambulance Service received a total of 414,149 calls, of which 68,416 were deemed non-life-threatening emergencies.

This translates to an average of 188 calls per day.

The service emphasises that 999 should only be dialled in cases of serious illness or injury.

Andy Swinburn, executive director of paramedicine, expressed concern about the strain placed on the service by inappropriate calls.

He urged the public to exercise common sense and discern between a genuine emergency and situations that, while uncomfortable or painful, are not life-threatening.

Lee Brooks, executive director of operations, emphasised the need for individuals to take responsibility for their health and well-being, especially considering the immense strain on NHS services.

He urged the public to prioritise genuine emergencies and avoid unnecessary calls to emergency services.