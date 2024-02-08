By Anna Ellis • Updated: 08 Feb 2024 • 12:56

From Romania to Spain: Why Europeans move to Spain. Image: Drago Tanase.

Now aged 26, almost 20 years ago, Dragos Tanase embarked on a life-altering journey from Romania to Elche on the Costa Blanca in Spain driven by economic prospects.

His dad had already gone to Italy looking for work, and eventually, the whole family settled in Spain because they liked its peaceful vibe and economic stability.

“I was just 7 when we got to Spain,” Dragos remembers.

Thinking back on Romania, Dragos admits he doesn’t have a lot of memories of it firsthand. He mostly relies on bits and pieces from when he was a youngster and the occasional trip back since moving.

He points out a big difference between the two countries: Romania has more people living in the countryside, especially in small towns near old industrial areas from the communist era.

When asked about what he likes best about Spain, Dragos talks right away about the healthcare system.

He explains how his mum’s life was saved by Spanish doctors, who did six surgeries on her spine.

“In Romania, getting that kind of medical help would’ve been almost impossible because it’s a lot like the healthcare system in the United States, where you need a lot of money to get good care.”

“Even if we sold everything we owned, we couldn’t have paid for those surgeries,” Dragos confirmed.

But besides healthcare, Dragos loves how friendly the Spanish people are. He says Spain is like a big melting pot of cultures from all over the world.

“Spanish society does a great job of bringing different cultures together, which makes it easy to learn from each other,” he adds.

Even though he’s happy in Spain, Dragos misses some things about Romania, especially the weather and the beautiful scenery.

“The weather in Romania is great, with lots of green trees and temperatures that are not too hot in summer and not too cold in winter,” Dragos recalls, thinking back to a recent trip he took there during the summer, where he enjoyed the cooler weather compared to Spain’s hot cities.