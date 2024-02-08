By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 10:33

Gandia gears up for fiery fiesta: Countdown to spectacular Fallas Festival begins. Image: Loes Kieboom / Shutterstock.com.

Gandia is already counting down to the Fallas festival, where the streets will come alive with spectacular sculptural monuments made of wood and papier mâché.

The festivities kick off with street decorations on March 8, with the assembly of monuments beginning on the 9.

The ‘plantàs’ (setting up of monuments) causing traffic disruptions start on March 12.

Musical events during the afternoon and night of March 9 and the afternoon of March 10 will set the festive tone.

The Fallas tradition has deep historical roots.

It originated in Valencia several centuries ago when carpenters celebrated the feast day of their patron saint, Saint Joseph, on March 19.

The tradition began with the burning of wooden structures and unwanted materials in front of their workshops or in public squares.

Over time, this ritual evolved into the creation of intricate and artistic sculptures made from wood, cardboard, and other materials.

These sculptures, known as ninots, are often satirical and critical, reflecting on various aspects of social, political, and cultural life.

The culmination of the Fallas festival is the burning of these impressive sculptures in a spectacular display of flames and fireworks.