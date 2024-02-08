Google faces potential Chromebook ban in Danish Schools

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 13:45

Privacy concerns with Google services Image: Shutterstock/ Masson

DANISH privacy regulator Datailsynet has ruled that local authorities in Denmark need stronger privacy assurances to continue to use Google services in their schools. This decision stems from the fact that Google’s use of student data from Chromebooks and Google Workplace for Education was deemed a violation of European privacy laws as the data is used for ‘Google’s purposes.’

August 1 Deadline

Local governments must detail their compliance plans by March 1, facing a complete halt to data transfer to Google by August 1. This could lead to the phased-out removal of Chromebooks from Danish schools unless laws change or Google implements data-filtering mechanisms.

Future of Chromebooks in Danish Schools

A key concern is Google’s use of student data for performance analytics and feature development, even without targeted advertising. Regulators argue that this poses privacy risks, especially with the growing integration of AI features in Google Workspace and Chromebooks.

Datatilsynet Criticises Local Governments

Datatilsynet has criticised local government for insufficiently assessing the risks before approving Google Workplace for Education. This ruling follows a 2022 directive that required 53 towns to reevaluate data-sharing practices. This decision highlights the increasing emphasis on protecting student data in the evolving landscape of digital education.

