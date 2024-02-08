By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 17:25

Haggis Heroine: 10-Year-Old triumphs in quest to revive beloved crisps. Image: Taylors Snacks / Facebook.

A 10-year-old girl from Edinburgh, named Grace, has received a generous reward for her efforts in campaigning to bring back her beloved haggis crisps.

The niche flavour snack had been removed from supermarket shelves.

When Grace discovered that her favourite haggis and black pepper-flavoured crisps, made by Taylors Snacks (formerly Mackie’s Crisps), were no longer available due to the company’s decision to limit production to winter months, she took matters into her own hands.

Grace penned a heartfelt letter to the managing director of Taylors Snacks, expressing her love for the crisps and advocating for their availability year-round.

She also issued a gentle warning to the crisps boss, James Taylor, stating that she would be disappointed if her request was not fulfilled.

Impressed by Grace’s enthusiasm and initiative, Mr. Taylor and his team decided to respond in a meaningful way.

Grace was rewarded with a year’s supply of her favourite crisps, along with a taxi filled with haggis and black pepper-flavoured crisps, and a ticket for a tour of the Taylors factory.

Grace’s mother, Becky, expressed gratitude for the response from Taylors Snacks.

Mr. Taylor acknowledged that Grace’s letter was not the only feedback received regarding the discontinued flavour and e expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support from customers who also missed the haggis and black pepper crisps.