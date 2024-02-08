By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 12:38

Hike into paradise: Explore the Montgo Natural Park. Image: Comunitat Valenciana Turisme.

Calling all walkers!

Discover the beauty of the Montgo Natural Park, nestled between the sea and mountains in the municipalities of Javea and Denia.

This park is home to one of the most iconic peaks in the region, Montgo, a true natural wonder waiting to be explored.

As you venture into the Montgo Natural Park, you’ll be treated to a diverse landscape that showcases the best of the Mediterranean Sea.

From seabeds and cliffs to peaceful coves, sandy beaches, ravines, and terraces, the park offers a variety of scenic delights for nature enthusiasts.

Throughout history, the park has been a space for agriculture, palm heart crafts, and fishing, intertwining the lives of the locals with the rich history of the landscape.

One of the primary attractions of the Montgo Natural Park is its incredible vegetation, featuring unique plant species.

The park’s fauna is equally captivating, hosting aquatic birds, birds of prey, and even carnivores like foxes and badgers.

Birdwatching enthusiasts will find themselves in the perfect spot to add new species to their observation lists.

Along the way, you’ll encounter charming hermitages, remnants of old agricultural colonies, breathtaking viewpoints, Roman inscriptions, traditional windmills and crystal-clear water coves.