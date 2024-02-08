Human Chain for cancer

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 16:35

A yes for life Photo: Alhaurin Town Hall

MORE than 900 pupils from the schools of Alhaurín el Grande joined the Human Chain organised by cancer charity ‘Un Sí Por La Vida’ (A Yes for Life) to mark World Cancer Day.

This year’s event attracted a total of 910 pupils in the walk along the route that departed from the town’s Health Centre and ended at the Las Palomas ravine.