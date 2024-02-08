Juzcar, Spain’s Smurf Village

By John Smith • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 17:43

Welcome to Juzcar Credit: KnitSpirit flickr

Spanish villages are generally very attractive but a few have turned themselves into the quirkiest habitations in Europe.

Who would have thought that one of Belgium’s favourite cartoon creations would take over the tiny village of Juzcar which is situated not too many kilometres away from Ronda in Malaga Province?

A narrow winding road leads to Juzcar

The journey there however is down a narrow winding road through mountainous terrain until you discover the blue village that is Juzcar.

At one time this isolated hamlet was painted white but in 2011 to coincide with the release of The Smurf Movie, Sony Pictures were looking for a suitable village to paint blue for promotional purposes and they hit on Juzcar.

It’s remote, small and is well-known for the mushrooms that grow locally and as we all know, Smurfs are blue and live in mushroom houses, thus the decision was made and embraced by those living there, although at one time a single householder wanted to stick out and keep their property white.

The deal was eventually struck and included an undertaking that once the promotion was over then Sony would pay for all the properties to be painted white again.

The village embraced Smurfism

In the event, a public referendum was held and local residents decided not only did they like being a blue village but if they embraced Smurfism then they would become a tourist attraction.

Now 13 years later, they are not only still blue, but various statues have been erected to some of the main characters and there are 14 different wall drawings of Smurfs around Juzcar each of which carries a QR code which gives more information.

It is estimated that around 80,000 people make the trip to the Smurf village each year and it’s great fun for the children as there is a cute playground, there is a hotel, a smattering of restaurants and bars as well as a mushroom museum and quite a few Smurf souvenirs.

A great day out

It might not be the place to spend a week’s holiday but is certainly an idea place to visit for the day.