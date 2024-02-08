Light up the darkest months

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 11:03

Photo: Facebook / Imagine Dragons

There are new Candlelight Concerts coming up in February and March.

Candlelight is present in more than 170 cities around the world, including Paris, London and New York. Its magical concerts have already left thousands of spectators open-mouthed, who, for 65 minutes, have enjoyed their favourite music – classical, pop, rock, jazz or flamenco – in a unique candlelit atmosphere.

A once-in-a-lifetime experience that you can live in Malaga, either with friends, family, that special someone or on your own. Give yourself a treat and discover those melodies as you would never have imagined before.

On Friday February 16 there is a Candlelight tribute to ABBA at the Automobile and Fashion Museum in Malaga. The iconic music of the Swedish pop band will be played in a wonderful evening under the glow of candlelight. A unique opportunity to enjoy Waterloo, Dancing Queen or Chiquitita, this time performed by a magnificent string quartet to match the occasion.

On Sunday March 3, the Salón Real of the Gran Hotel Miramar will host a spectacular tribute to the British band Coldplay and their iconic anthems. Speed of Sound, The Scientist and many other melodies will be played by candlelight to take you back to your best memories. Close your eyes and let yourself be carried away for an evening, under the deep sound of the piano

And one week later at Museo Carmen Thyssen Málaga on Saturday March 9, Candlelight brings the magic of a live music experience to Coldplay vs. Imagine Dragons.

Over the last half-decade, Imagine Dragons have emerged as one of the biggest and most compelling rock bands in the world. Within a year of its June 2017 release, their third studio album Evolve went double-platinum, yielding three back-to-back number one singles: Believer, Thunder, and Whatever It Takes.

Tickets are available from the website: feverup.com