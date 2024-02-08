MABS Cancer Support: Afternoon tea fundraiser

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 12:45

Join MABS for Afternoon Tea Image: MABS/ Mike Downie

MABS Cancer Support Foundation continues to offer its support for cancer patients in the region by providing counselling, translators, essential equipment, dedicated drivers, and much more.

Afternoon Tea Fundraiser on March 20

To further fund their vital services, the foundation invites the community to secure tickets for their Afternoon Tea event on March 20. As there are limited spaces available they advise everyone to book their seats in advance. It will take place at El Bar SC in San Cayetano at 2 pm. The tickets are available from MABS on Calle Roma 2, San Javier. Tickets cost €12,50.

Community Solidarity: Generous Donation Boosts MABS Efforts

MABS also extends its gratitude to Andrew Brown of Mar Menor Golf Resort for an incredibly generous donation of €1000. The support is a testament to the community’s solidarity in the fight against cancer.

