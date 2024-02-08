MABS Cancer Support: Afternoon tea fundraiser

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 12:45
Join MABS for Afternoon Tea
Image: MABS/ Mike Downie
MABS Cancer Support Foundation continues to offer its support for cancer patients in the region by providing counselling, translators, essential equipment, dedicated drivers, and much more.
To further fund their vital services, the foundation invites the community to secure tickets for their Afternoon Tea event on March 20. As there are limited spaces available they advise everyone to book their seats in advance. It will take place at El Bar SC in San Cayetano at 2 pm. The tickets are available from MABS on Calle Roma 2, San Javier. Tickets cost €12,50.
MABS also extends its gratitude to Andrew Brown of Mar Menor Golf Resort for an incredibly generous donation of €1000. The support is a testament to the community’s solidarity in the fight against cancer.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
