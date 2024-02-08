By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 8:30

Milestone achieved: Soler Blasco Museum in Javea celebrates. Image: Ayuntamiento de Javea.

The Soler Blasco Archaeological and Ethnographic Museum in Javea (Xàbia) has reason to celebrate as it closed 2023 with an impressive total of 23,047 visits to its facilities.

These figures underscore the museum’s significant value, highlighting both its permanent exhibition and the various temporary exhibitions hosted throughout the year.

Director Ximo Bolufer provided the breakdown of visits, revealing that 5,592 were group visits, and 17,455 were individual visits.

The months of April, August, and December saw the highest visitor numbers, each exceeding 2,500 visits.

Examining the origin of the visitors, the majority, comprising 7,680 adults, hailed from different parts of Spain.

Additionally, 4,684 visitors came from European countries, 1,149 were from the Valencian Community, and 1,123 were residents of Javea.

Among the visitors, retirees formed a significant portion, totalling 2,204 (both national and foreign). Schoolchildren from Javea and other parts of the Valencian Community accounted for 1,731 and 254 visits, respectively.

Furthermore, 894 visitors attended the museum for talks and various events.