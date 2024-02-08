Mum’s the Word at La Sala

By Kevin Fraser Park •
La Sala Puerto Banus is set to host a spectacular Mother’s Day celebration on Sunday March 10, dedicated to honouring the wonderful ladies in our lives.
Celebrate by indulging in our fabulous two course Mother’s Day lunch menu, featuring all the classic favourites such as tender roast beef, succulent roast chicken, and roast pork with crispy crackling served with all the trimmings and a glass of Champagne, creating the perfect culinary celebration at just €42 per person.
The afternoon wouldn’t be complete without sensational live music from Marbella’s finest performers Zoe Louise to enhance the ambience.
To make the afternoon even more special, each Mum will receive a surprise treat on the day and the little ones can enjoy facepainting and games with Tina from 2pm to 4pm, ensuring a delightful experience for the whole family.
Reserve your table for a Mother’s Day filled with love, laughter, and exquisite dining at La Sala Puerto Banus at: reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145.
