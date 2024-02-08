Pasión Vega in Casares

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 9:45
Photo: Pasión Vega
Pasión Vega will give a concert in Casares. The Blas Infante Cultural Centre will host the show ‘Lorca Sonoro’ on Tuesday February 27 at 10pm.
Pasión Vega will also take part in the celebrations of Andalucia Day on February 28, in which this year she will be in charge of performing the Andalucian Anthem, accompanied by piano, Spanish guitar and double bass.
Tickets for the show will be on sale with a priority given to local residents, with a price of €3, and the proceeds will go to the school being built by the Mol Beh Taa Association in Gambia.
Pasión Vega was born in Madrid, but when she was 3 years old her family moved to Malaga. Her parents, great music lovers, instilled in her from an early age a taste for music from all over the world.
This Madrilenian by birth and from Malaga at heart, began to stand out from an early age for her musical talents. Nobody could believe that this shy and giggly girl could possess such a beautiful and expressive voice.
Years later, Antonio Banderas himself would define her as “The Silk Voice” in the collaboration he did with the Spanish singer, performing the song “Soñando Contigo” as a duet.
At the age of 15, Pasión Vega entered her first musical contest in her hometown, Malaga. Afterwards, she entered several musical contests at a national level and the music industry did not take long to take notice and,in 2001, she signed her first record contract.
Pasión has performed in the biggest venues in Spain; Teatro Real in Madrid, Gran Teatro del Liceo in Barcelona, Teatro de La Maestranza in Seville, Teatro del Genaralife de la Alhambra in Granada, Palacio Euskalduna in Bilbao and Auditorio Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia in Valencia.
And now she’s coming to Casares!
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
