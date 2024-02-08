Points into Euros

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Helios and Alicia
Photo: San Roque Town Hall
Centurias San Roque Basketball has launched a charity initiative called ‘Baskets Against Childhood Cancer’.
The proposal is to convert into Euros the points scored by each of their basketball teams in their competitions, which will be donated to the Unoentrecienmil Foundation, which promotes research projects for the full cure of childhood leukemia.
The San Roque basketball teams taking part in this cause are: Yari Clínica Dental Junior male, Ongolf Cadet male, Ondomus Minibasket mixed and female Minibasket.
Felipe Reyes, former player of the National Basketball Team, sponsored this initiative of the Unoentrecienmil Foundation and he did it together with Helios and Alicia, two young players who interrupted their training due to chemotherapy and have recently returned to the courts.
Sport has been proven to reduce hospitalisation time by 17 per cent, avoid side effects and increase the chances of survival of children with cancer. The Unoentrecienmil Accelerator at Hospital La Paz has been active since March 2023, and the positive effects on its patients are already being seen.
You can make a donation to the Unoentrecienmil Foundation through its website
