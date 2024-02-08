Poland’s Lord of the ring

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 15:29

Photo: Wawel Royal Castle – Flckr CC / Davis Staedtler

An elaborately decorated medieval gold ring, likely to be from the 11th or 12th century, has been discovered buried beneath Wawel Castle, the former seat of Poland’s kings in the city of Kraków. It is the only one of its kind ever found on Polish territory reported Notes from Poland.

The ring was discovered during archaeological research in the basement of the Danish Tower, the Wawel Royal Castle has announced. According to the researchers, the found monument is unique due to its decoration, depicting two faces.

“Wawel Castle constantly surprises us. An extremely rare discovery has recently been made in the form of an early medieval gold ring,” – the Wawel Royal Castle announced on social media on Monday. The relic was found during archaeological research in the basement of the Danish Tower and is dated to the 11th to 12th centuries.

According to a study by Jerzy Trzebiński of the Wawel Royal Castle Archaeology Department, “only a few early medieval gold rings are known from the whole of Poland. Ornaments of this type were usually completely devoid of ornamentation or contained geometric ornamentation. The specimen unearthed at Wawel is unique because of its ornamentation. It is the only example where human images are depicted on an early medieval ring from Poland”.