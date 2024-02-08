Shoplifting bust: National Police capture serial thief

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 18:00
Torre del Mar thief caught
Image: Shutterstock/ Mike_shots
IN a significant breakthrough, the National Police have successfully apprehended a 44-year-old thief responsible for creating havoc among Torre del Mar businesses over the past three months. The suspect faces charges for 33 thefts and two violent robberies from September to January 29, the day of his arrest. The suspect quickly and discreetly grabbed medical supplies and olive oil as preferred items among other things.
The perpetrator triggered a wave of social alarm among local entrepreneurs, prompting them to establish a WhatsApp group with 80 members to share information on new cases. The investigation, carried out by the Judicial Police Brigade of the Vélez-Málaga Police Station, unveiled the suspect’s method of discreetly entering shops and swiftly grabbing these high-value items.
While most thefts were clean getaways, the police noted two instances of violence and intimidation. Surveillance footage and victim identifications played crucial roles in tracking down the recurrent offender, who has now been incarcerated following multiple arrests in recent months for property crimes.
