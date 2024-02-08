By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 15:34
The colossus
Photos: Musei Capitolini
At the Capitoline Museums, in the garden of Rome’s Villa Caffarelli, the impressive life-size reconstruction of the Colossus of Constantine now towers over visitors.
The statue, about 13 metres high, has been realised through innovative reconstruction techniques, starting from the original pieces from the 4th century AD preserved in the Capitoline Museums.
Of the entire statue, discovered in the 15th century at the Basilica of Maxentius, today only a few marble fragments remain: the head, right arm, wrist, right hand, right knee, right shin, right foot, left foot.
The project to reconstruct the colossal statue of Constantine started from these fragments. At the end of March 2022, a team from the Factum Foundation spent three days in the courtyard of the Capitoline Museums to scan the fragments. Each fragment was modelled in 3D and positioned on the digital body of the statue created using other statues from the time as a guide.
Resin and polyurethane, together with marble powder, gold leaf and plaster, were chosen as materials to render the material surfaces of marble and bronze, while an easily assembled and removable aluminium support was used for the internal structure.
The final result makes it possible to admire the Colossus in its original imposing size from February 6, in the garden of Villa Caffarelli. Romans are divided: there is no shortage of comments from those who believe that this operation accelerates the transformation of the capital’s historic center into an amusement park for tourists.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.