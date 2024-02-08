The Guardian leaks Baroness Mone emails

By Linda Hall • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 10:07

MEDPRO LEAKS: Michelle Mone and husband Doug Barrowman Photo credit: X-Lady Michelle Mone

Michelle Mone assured the UK government in May 2020 that she would make “no financial benefit whatsoever” from personal protective equipment (PPE) company Medpro.

Nor was she a shareholder in the consortium led by her husband Doug Barrowman, she stressed.

In emails between Mone and the Cabinet Office leaked by the Guardian on February 7, she explained that her second husband was “a very philanthropic individual who wished to help the NHS.”

For this reason, she continued, the Isle of Man-based financial services businessman was negotiating to lower the prices the government paid for PPE during the pandemic.

Weeks later, in June 2020, the government awarded Medpro two contracts to supply PPE worth £203 million (€238 million).

By September 2020 Barrowman had earned approximately £65 million (€76.2 million) from these contracts, according to HSBC bank documents seen by the Guardian.

Of this, £29 million (€34 million) of Medpro profits was allegedly transferred to an offshore trust set up to benefit Mone and her children.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) is currently investigating both Barrowman and Mone for potential fraud and bribery offences linked to Medpro’s PPE contracts. Assets worth an estimated £75 million (€87.9 million) have also been frozen.