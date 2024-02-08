By Anna Ellis •
Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 14:41
Unleash your artistic spirit with 'Sculptures in Front of the Sea' contest. Image: Marina Dénia / Facebook.
The stage is set for creativity as Marina Denia invites artists to join the VI edition of the “Sculptures in Front of the Sea” contest.
The registration window is open until June 20. The theme and technique are entirely open for interpretation.
The exhibited works will grace the outdoors of Marina Denia Sports and Tourist Port and need to have a minimum height requirement of 120 centimetres.
This exhibition will unveil its artistic wonders on July 18.
The stakes are high, with the first prize standing at €1,500, the second at €1,000, and the third at €500.
In the first instance, artists need to submit their entries via email to secretaria@marinadedenia.com
Following the submission period, the jury will conduct the selection process, notifying each participant by email regarding the inclusion of their work in the exhibition.
The countdown to unleash artistic brilliance against the backdrop of the sea has begun!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.