By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 14:41

Unleash your artistic spirit with 'Sculptures in Front of the Sea' contest. Image: Marina Dénia / Facebook.

The stage is set for creativity as Marina Denia invites artists to join the VI edition of the “Sculptures in Front of the Sea” contest.

The registration window is open until June 20. The theme and technique are entirely open for interpretation.

The exhibited works will grace the outdoors of Marina Denia Sports and Tourist Port and need to have a minimum height requirement of 120 centimetres.

This exhibition will unveil its artistic wonders on July 18.

The stakes are high, with the first prize standing at €1,500, the second at €1,000, and the third at €500.

In the first instance, artists need to submit their entries via email to secretaria@marinadedenia.com

Following the submission period, the jury will conduct the selection process, notifying each participant by email regarding the inclusion of their work in the exhibition.

The countdown to unleash artistic brilliance against the backdrop of the sea has begun!