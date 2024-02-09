By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 11:50

Alfaz in bloom: Discover the Klein Schreuder Foundation Open Air Museum. Image: L'Alfàs del Pi Ayuntamiento.

Explore the artistic wonders at the Klein Schreuder Foundation Open Air Museum in Alfaz del Pi (l’Alfàs), where a new exhibition has recently opened its doors.

This exhibition features paintings by Ton Spaink and a selection of works crafted from alabaster, limestone, and cellular concrete by his wife, Jolande.

Additionally, the museum showcases impressive pieces from sculpture students, adding a nice touch to the diverse collection.

The Open Air Museum and Klein-Schreuder Sculpture Garden span over 20,000 square metres, featuring more than 2,500 plant species from around the globe.

Renowned national and international artists have contributed sculptural masterpieces, making this corner a visual delight.

This museum offers guided tours by appointment throughout the year.

The board of the Klein-Schreuder Foundation welcomes you to explore the Open Air Museum and Sculptural Garden along Camí del Pinar in the Cautivador area.

There, 19 fixed sculptures and numerous itinerant ones share space with a diverse array of plant species, including a palm grove, a grove, and a rose garden boasting over 300 rose bushes.

The flora, showcasing native and international plants from Africa, South America, and Australia, adds to the beauty of the surroundings.

To visit the museum a nominal contribution of €5 is requested to help with the maintenance and upkeep.

For more information or to make a booking email: info@klein-schreuder.com or call (+34) 966860230.

Detailed information can also be found on the website: klein-schreuder.com