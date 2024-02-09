By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 13:20

Councillor for the Environment with volunteers from the 'Alicante Reborn' Project. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Alicante Council is teaming up with the ‘Alicante Reborn’ project.

The plan is to continue recruiting environmental volunteers to restore the city’s mountains and ecosystems.

Over 18,500 volunteers have already planted 11,000 trees in places like Monte Orgegia, Cala Cantalar, and Sierra del Porquet.

Manuel Villar, the Councillor for the Environment, praised the project’s success and announced another year of collaboration.

The council will supply Mediterranean tree seedlings for reforestation efforts led by Enamorados con Alicante.

Two reforestation campaigns are planned for Monte Orgegia and Villafranqueza, with the El Palamó Neighbourhood Association.

Plus, there’s an environmental photo contest coming up.

Daniel Aguilar, the project’s director, is excited for the season ahead and promises surprises in environmental education and forest ecosystem recovery.

The Council has confirmed that it will continue to support the project’s aim of sustainable development in Alicante.

Since 2014, over 18,500 volunteers have joined 32 calls, restoring 22 hectares of land and planting 11,500 trees.

The project offers various activities like photography contests, workshops, and talks to connect people with Alicante’s natural environment.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.alicanterenace.es