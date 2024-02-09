By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 9:46
Benidorm is gearing up for the much-anticipated fifth edition of the Reggaeton Beach Festival.
The festival is a musical extravaganza set to surpass the impressive turnout of 25,000 attendees from previous years.
Mayor Toni Pérez emphasised the festival’s significance, considering it a cornerstone in the city’s festival calendar, contributing to an already established tourist allure in Benidorm.
Highlighting the festival’s unique identity and a devoted following, Pérez expressed confidence that the loyal audience of 25,000 would undoubtedly return to Benidorm in July for another unforgettable experience.
The festival organiser revealed exciting plans for a ‘Gold Edition’ to mark its fifth year in Benidorm, scheduled for July 6 and 7 at the Guillermo Amor Sports City.
While the artists are yet to be confirmed, anticipation is building for the inclusion of both national and international talents.
Discussing the economic impact, the festival director, Raúl Rojas, shared projections of a substantial contribution, estimating an income of €7M and over 16,000 tourist overnight stays.
Rojas emphasised collaboration with the City Council to potentially increase capacity, considering the festival’s consistent success in past years.
The current high demand indicates a promising trajectory for this year’s event.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
