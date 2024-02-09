Camposol’s FAST: Join the life-saving mission today

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 15:00

Glady and FAST volunteers Image: FAST Camposol

IN Camposol, FAST (First Aid Support Team) is making a difference in the local community during medical emergencies. Manned by dedicated volunteers, FAST steps in to provide crucial support while waiting for an ambulance. With fully equipped response vehicles their rapid response time of under ten minutes has been a game changer in the area since its launch in 2011. Operating 24/7 FAST is now calling for reinforcements.

Contact FAST to Join Today!

If you have ever considered becoming a responder, seize the opportunity today! Two spots are open for the upcoming responder course from February 20-22. Act now and connect with FAST at 613 645 720 or email president_fast@outlook.com. Your prompt response could make a life-saving impact!

Donate to the Cause: Look for Gladys and Volunteers

FAST also organises events to raise much-needed funds you can check out their Facebook page or website (fast2016.org) to keep up with all the details. Watch out for Gladys and the wonderful volunteers with their collection buckets to donate to this worthy cause.

