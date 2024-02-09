Camposol’s FAST: Join the life-saving mission today

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 15:00
Glady and FAST volunteers
Image: FAST Camposol
IN Camposol, FAST (First Aid Support Team) is making a difference in the local community during medical emergencies. Manned by dedicated volunteers, FAST steps in to provide crucial support while waiting for an ambulance. With fully equipped response vehicles their rapid response time of under ten minutes has been a game changer in the area since its launch in 2011. Operating 24/7 FAST is now calling for reinforcements.
If you have ever considered becoming a responder, seize the opportunity today! Two spots are open for the upcoming responder course from February 20-22. Act now and connect with FAST at 613 645 720 or email president_fast@outlook.com. Your prompt response could make a life-saving impact!
FAST also organises events to raise much-needed funds you can check out their Facebook page or website (fast2016.org) to keep up with all the details. Watch out for Gladys and the wonderful volunteers with their collection buckets to donate to this worthy cause.
Fore more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.