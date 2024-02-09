By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 13:54
Celebrate Valentine's Day with Depeche Mode Tribute at Saxo Moraira. Image: ArtEvent ET / Shutterstock.com.
Join the fun at Saxo in Moraira on Wednesday, February 14, starting at 6:00 PM. It’s set to be an enjoyable evening filled with live music from a Depeche Mode Tribute.
Depeche Mode, originating from the U.K. town of Basildon in 1981, brought a blast of New Romantic synth to the music scene.
Keeping things fresh for over three decades, they’ve delved into postpunk, electronic textures, and futuristic industrial sounds, laying the groundwork for what we now know as ‘synth-pop.’
Entrance is free, all Saxo asks is that you come and have a good time, grab a drink, and immerse yourself in the music!
Relax in the Saxo Chill Out Garden, where you can choose from a variety of drinks and food options.
The garden opens an hour before the event starts and stays open late into the night.
Find your way to Saxo, located at Carretera Moraira-Calpe 03724, Moraira.
For more details, reach out via email at info@saxomoraira.com or call (+34) 627825732.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.