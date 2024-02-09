By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 13:54

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Depeche Mode Tribute at Saxo Moraira. Image: ArtEvent ET / Shutterstock.com.

Join the fun at Saxo in Moraira on Wednesday, February 14, starting at 6:00 PM. It’s set to be an enjoyable evening filled with live music from a Depeche Mode Tribute.

Depeche Mode, originating from the U.K. town of Basildon in 1981, brought a blast of New Romantic synth to the music scene.

Keeping things fresh for over three decades, they’ve delved into postpunk, electronic textures, and futuristic industrial sounds, laying the groundwork for what we now know as ‘synth-pop.’

Entrance is free, all Saxo asks is that you come and have a good time, grab a drink, and immerse yourself in the music!

Relax in the Saxo Chill Out Garden, where you can choose from a variety of drinks and food options.

The garden opens an hour before the event starts and stays open late into the night.

Find your way to Saxo, located at Carretera Moraira-Calpe 03724, Moraira.

For more details, reach out via email at info@saxomoraira.com or call (+34) 627825732.