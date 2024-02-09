By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 10:53

Chilling chronicles: Enter the coolest wonderland at Sweden's Icehotel. Image: ICEHOTEL / Facebook.

Prepare yourself for an unparalleled chilly adventure: the world’s most unique hotel, entirely crafted from ice and snow, awaits you.

Welcome to the Icehotel in Swedish Lapland, a destination that epitomises innovation and creativity.

Situated 200km north of the Arctic Circle, in the village of Jukkasjarvi, this extraordinary hotel undergoes a metamorphosis each winter, unveiling new designs year after year for over three decades.

The latest incarnation of the Icehotel is a testament to artistic prowess.

Collaborating with 32 artists from 14 different countries, alongside a dedicated team of 90 individuals, the creation involved the utilisation of 500 tonnes of ice and 10 Olympic swimming pools’ worth of “sn-ice”, which is a custom blend of ice and snow.

This winter, intrepid guests are invited to immerse themselves in a wonderland of fantastical designs.

From a cat and rat chase to the allure of the goddess of chocolate and a cacao ceremony, from a frozen seashore to the vast expanse of a desert landscape, every room tells a unique story.

Encounter fairies and trolls, traverse extraterrestrial hieroglyphs depicting the Baltic Sea Anomaly, or marvel at the intricate details of a Beaver dam.