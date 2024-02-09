By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 Feb 2024
Chilling chronicles: Enter the coolest wonderland at Sweden's Icehotel. Image: ICEHOTEL / Facebook.
Prepare yourself for an unparalleled chilly adventure: the world’s most unique hotel, entirely crafted from ice and snow, awaits you.
Welcome to the Icehotel in Swedish Lapland, a destination that epitomises innovation and creativity.
Situated 200km north of the Arctic Circle, in the village of Jukkasjarvi, this extraordinary hotel undergoes a metamorphosis each winter, unveiling new designs year after year for over three decades.
The latest incarnation of the Icehotel is a testament to artistic prowess.
Collaborating with 32 artists from 14 different countries, alongside a dedicated team of 90 individuals, the creation involved the utilisation of 500 tonnes of ice and 10 Olympic swimming pools’ worth of “sn-ice”, which is a custom blend of ice and snow.
This winter, intrepid guests are invited to immerse themselves in a wonderland of fantastical designs.
From a cat and rat chase to the allure of the goddess of chocolate and a cacao ceremony, from a frozen seashore to the vast expanse of a desert landscape, every room tells a unique story.
Encounter fairies and trolls, traverse extraterrestrial hieroglyphs depicting the Baltic Sea Anomaly, or marvel at the intricate details of a Beaver dam.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
