By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 8:43
Churchill's iconic gold-mounted false teeth fetch £18,000. Image: Stamptastic / Shutterstock.com.
The gold-mounted false teeth that adorned Sir Winston Churchill’s mouth during his iconic speeches, including the famous “we shall fight them on the beaches” address, have been sold at auction for £18,000.
Crafted to accommodate Churchill’s distinctive lisp, the set of six upper teeth is a testament to the wartime prime minister’s dedication to preserving his renowned oratory style.
Churchill regarded his dentures as indispensable, so much so that he always carried two sets with him, underscoring their importance in maintaining his speech delivery.
Throughout his life, Churchill grappled with dental issues, losing several teeth in his twenties.
It’s believed that he possessed up to four sets of dentures, with at least one set interred alongside him.
As a symbol of his resilience and determination, these false teeth serve as a poignant reminder of Churchill’s unwavering leadership during Britain’s darkest hours in World War II.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.