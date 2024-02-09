By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 8:43

Churchill's iconic gold-mounted false teeth fetch £18,000. Image: Stamptastic / Shutterstock.com.

The gold-mounted false teeth that adorned Sir Winston Churchill’s mouth during his iconic speeches, including the famous “we shall fight them on the beaches” address, have been sold at auction for £18,000.

Crafted to accommodate Churchill’s distinctive lisp, the set of six upper teeth is a testament to the wartime prime minister’s dedication to preserving his renowned oratory style.

Churchill regarded his dentures as indispensable, so much so that he always carried two sets with him, underscoring their importance in maintaining his speech delivery.

Throughout his life, Churchill grappled with dental issues, losing several teeth in his twenties.

It’s believed that he possessed up to four sets of dentures, with at least one set interred alongside him.

As a symbol of his resilience and determination, these false teeth serve as a poignant reminder of Churchill’s unwavering leadership during Britain’s darkest hours in World War II.