Costa del Sol growth attracts investors to build car parks

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 15:34

New car park Photo: Marbella Town Hall

The shortage of public parking spaces in Marbella and Mijas is generating new private initiatives linked to a booming sector. A project presented by the Mijas old town’s business association will require €15 million and will include one thousand parking spaces.

The Costa del Sol continues to break historical records in terms of the number of tourists and residentsthroughout the province of Malaga. And it is not only the lack of housing, drinking water in the midst of a water shortage or new drive on that are everyday problems. It is also a matter of priority to open up parking spaces in order to cater for the growing influx of vehicles.

More than 200 people attended the presentation of an innovative project that plans to add 1,000 new public parking spaces to the 500 spaces that already exist in the municipal car park in the old town of Mijas and which are insufficient most weekends or during holiday periods.

One thousand parking spaces

The president of the Mijas Pueblo Traders Association, Martín Gómez, presented a project that will require an investment of €14.8 million and said that with private capital and the support of the town, a thousand parking spaces will be created on an area of around 22,000 square metres.

Marbella also represents a glaring example of a structural deficit that has been the subject of debate over the last year. After some local groups gave the example of the historic centre of Estepona, which now has six €1 per day car parks.

The Town Hall reached an agreement before last summer with the company Telpark, which manages the car parks at the Market, Centro Marbella and Las Terrazas, to reduce the price for users and promote local commerce and restaurants.

At the same time, after an investment of almost €5.5 million, Marbella Town Hall opened its first municipally managed car park in May 2023. There were 160 new underground parking spaces in Calle Doha. And almost immediately afterwards, the Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, announced the creation of 1,000 more public parking spaces in the Africa Shelter.