Friends of Mazarron Valentine’s Event

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 13:03
Supporting abandoned animals.
Image: Friends of Mazarrón Animals
LOVE animals? Spice up your Valentine’s Day with Friends of Mazarrón Animals (FMA) Alternative Valentines Night. Enjoy the soulful tunes of Sonic Tonic (Bob and Lisa Hayes) at the beautifully renovated Buenavista bar for just 5€ per ticket.
Feeling lucky? Grab your chance with FMA’s fabulous Easter Raffle, hosted at La Vista Bar on the Marina. For 5€, you could win an Easter hamper loaded with goodies, and all proceeds go towards helping abandoned animals. Act fast—only 100 tickets are available, and the draw happens on Easter Sunday at 12:30 in La Vista Bar.
Don’t miss the opportunity to support this beloved charity by attending their upcoming events like the Jersey Boys Experience on March 2 and a Fashion Show on March 23. Good luck and spread the love for furry friends!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
