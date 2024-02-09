From Ukraine to Marbella and now Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Oksana Perevoznyk
Photo: MIUC
The Casa de Las Tejerinas in Estepona is hosting an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Oksana Perevoznyk.
From Thursday February 15 until February 28, the exhibition of paintings by the Ukrainian artist based in Marbella, Oksana Perevoznyk, will be open to the public in Room 1 of the Casa de Las Tejerinas, located in the Plaza de las Flores.
The exhibition consists of a total of eight sculptures made with materials such as terracotta, bronze and resin, and nine paintings made in different techniques, such as engraving, etching, aquatint or pastel, among others. Opening hours are Tuesday to Friday, from 10am to 8pm, and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm, admission is free.
Oksana Perevoznyk Filatova studied at the Donetsk State University in Ukraine where she obtained university degrees in Philology, Art and Journalism. In 2007 she began private studies of sculpture and painting in Marbella with internationally renowned sculptor Marino Amaya.
Since then she has exhibited painting and sculpture work both individually and collectively, in Marbella, San Pedro Alcántara, Málaga, Estepona, Tarifa, Córdoba, among others, and has participated in various national painting and sculpture competitions.
