By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 12:00
Ghost hunter's guide to Germany: Dare to explore the spookiest spots. Image: Robert_s / Shutterstock.com.
Calling all daredevils!
Explore some spooky abandoned spots in Germany that’ll give you chills.
Forget movie scares; these real places are terrifying.
The Weilheim chapel, deep in the forest, was once pretty but is now infamous as a haunted spot.
There are stories of witches doing dark rituals there, and people who go looking often get lost.
Some say it’s just superstition, but during the 1632-1634 plague, locals prayed in the chapel and miraculously, no one near the church got sick. So it got called the Plague Chapel.
Ghost towns aren’t just in movies; they’re in Germany too.
Take the Wustrow peninsula on the Baltic Sea, for example. There’s a “no trespassing” fence at the end of the road, and old military buildings are crumbling.
Nature is taking over, making it eerie. Visitors can only explore by horse-drawn carriage because it’s too risky to walk due to hidden holes.
Heilstätten-Klinikin Beelitz, near Potsdam, has a rich history since it was built in 1930.
It was once a lung hospital, then a military hospital during both world wars, and later housed the Red Army until 1994.
Now abandoned, it’s a mix of nature and architecture, creating a spooky but captivating atmosphere.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.