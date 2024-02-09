By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 12:00

Ghost hunter's guide to Germany: Dare to explore the spookiest spots.

Calling all daredevils!

Explore some spooky abandoned spots in Germany that’ll give you chills.

Forget movie scares; these real places are terrifying.

The Weilheim chapel, deep in the forest, was once pretty but is now infamous as a haunted spot.

There are stories of witches doing dark rituals there, and people who go looking often get lost.

Some say it’s just superstition, but during the 1632-1634 plague, locals prayed in the chapel and miraculously, no one near the church got sick. So it got called the Plague Chapel.

Ghost towns aren’t just in movies; they’re in Germany too.

Take the Wustrow peninsula on the Baltic Sea, for example. There’s a “no trespassing” fence at the end of the road, and old military buildings are crumbling.

Nature is taking over, making it eerie. Visitors can only explore by horse-drawn carriage because it’s too risky to walk due to hidden holes.

Heilstätten-Klinikin Beelitz, near Potsdam, has a rich history since it was built in 1930.

It was once a lung hospital, then a military hospital during both world wars, and later housed the Red Army until 1994.

Now abandoned, it’s a mix of nature and architecture, creating a spooky but captivating atmosphere.