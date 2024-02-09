By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 18:05

Journey into the unseen: Art exhibition unveils climate change's artistic impact. Image: Fundació Baleària / Facebook

Discover the enigmatic world of “Nueva Arqueologia” (New Archaeology) by Ukrainian artist Anton Gudzykevych at the Municipal House of Culture in Pedreguer until March 19th.

The exhibition delves into a realm where climate change, human impact, and scientific advancements lead to newfound archaeological wonders.

Gudzykevych guides us through unexplored territories, uncovering unknown cultures, species, and resources.

The journey extends beyond our planet, exploring distant corners of the universe as the artist aims to spark reflection on the profound effects of climate change on all inhabitants of our planet.

Anton Gudzykevych, a seasoned visual artist with over 15 years of expertise, hails from Ukraine and graduated from the National Academy of Arts and Architecture in Kyiv in 2003.

His works have graced exhibitions in Ukraine, Russia, Western Europe, and China. Recently, he has curated his gallery studio in Javea (Xàbia), adding another layer to his rich artistic journey.