By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 18:05
Journey into the unseen: Art exhibition unveils climate change's artistic impact. Image: Fundació Baleària / Facebook
Discover the enigmatic world of “Nueva Arqueologia” (New Archaeology) by Ukrainian artist Anton Gudzykevych at the Municipal House of Culture in Pedreguer until March 19th.
The exhibition delves into a realm where climate change, human impact, and scientific advancements lead to newfound archaeological wonders.
Gudzykevych guides us through unexplored territories, uncovering unknown cultures, species, and resources.
The journey extends beyond our planet, exploring distant corners of the universe as the artist aims to spark reflection on the profound effects of climate change on all inhabitants of our planet.
Anton Gudzykevych, a seasoned visual artist with over 15 years of expertise, hails from Ukraine and graduated from the National Academy of Arts and Architecture in Kyiv in 2003.
His works have graced exhibitions in Ukraine, Russia, Western Europe, and China. Recently, he has curated his gallery studio in Javea (Xàbia), adding another layer to his rich artistic journey.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.