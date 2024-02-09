Trending:

Journey into the unseen: Art exhibition unveils climate change’s artistic impact

By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 18:05

Journey into the unseen: Art exhibition unveils climate change's artistic impact.

Journey into the unseen: Art exhibition unveils climate change's artistic impact. Image: Fundació Baleària / Facebook

Discover the enigmatic world of “Nueva Arqueologia” (New Archaeology) by Ukrainian artist Anton Gudzykevych at the Municipal House of Culture in Pedreguer until March 19th.

The exhibition delves into a realm where climate change, human impact, and scientific advancements lead to newfound archaeological wonders.

Gudzykevych guides us through unexplored territories, uncovering unknown cultures, species, and resources.

The journey extends beyond our planet, exploring distant corners of the universe as the artist aims to spark reflection on the profound effects of climate change on all inhabitants of our planet.

Anton Gudzykevych, a seasoned visual artist with over 15 years of expertise, hails from Ukraine and graduated from the National Academy of Arts and Architecture in Kyiv in 2003.

His works have graced exhibitions in Ukraine, Russia, Western Europe, and China. Recently, he has curated his gallery studio in Javea (Xàbia), adding another layer to his rich artistic journey.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading