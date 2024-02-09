Mallorca dream win for lucky Scot

By John Ensor • Updated: 09 Feb 2024 • 18:11

Omaze winner, Graham Dunlop. Credit: OmazeUK/Facebook.com

A luxury £3 million villa in the heart of the Mallorcan countryside has been won by a family man living in Southampton.

Lucky Scotsman, Graham Dunlop is the new owner of a luxurious villa in Mallorca. The incredible win was part of the Omaze charity draw aimed to support Alzheimer’s Research UK, with a guaranteed donation of at least £1 million.

A win-win

The Omaze prize promises that the 52-year-old father of two faces no additional financial burdens such as stamp duty, mortgage, or conveyancing fees.

The villa is not only fully furnished but also offers the flexibility to either use it as a holiday home, lease it, or sell it, thus potentially increasing Dunlop’s newfound millionaire status by a significant margin. Moreover, the Dunlop’s also received a cash prize of £250,000, further sweetening the deal.

The property boasts an enviable location with breath-taking views of the Tramuntana mountains, alongside a swimming pool, four bedrooms, and four bathrooms.

The Omaze team surprised Graham and his wife when they turned up at his house to tell them the incredible news. An overwhelmed Graham said: ‘That’s so much security, especially for the kids. It’s really life-changing.’

Four days later Graham was in Mallorca to take possession of his new villa: ‘ I’ve never won anything before but it’s been worth the 50-year wait to end up here.

‘This win is fantastic for our family’s future, it just opens up so many opportunities. The money really helps give us a bit of peace of mind and gives us some choices about how we choose to spend the rest of our lives,’ he concluded.

However the win doesn’t just transform the Dunlop family’s lives, it also contributed significantly to Alzheimer’s Research UK, raising a total of £3,100,000 in just six weeks.

A milestone for Omaze and Alzheimer’s Research

Since its UK launch in 2020, Omaze has successfully raised over £25 million for various prestigious British charities.

This remarkable achievement underscores the public’s willingness to support charitable causes while also participating in a chance to win extraordinary prizes.

Hilary Evans, Chief Executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK, expressed her gratitude, stating, ‘We’re delighted that Omaze, and all those who entered the Omaze Million Pound House Superdraw in Mallorca, have raised a phenomenal £3,100,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.’

Evans further highlighted the urgent need for advanced treatments to combat dementia, a condition affecting nearly a million people in the UK.