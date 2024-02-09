Mussels, drums and costumes

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 9:57

Benahavis Carnival Photo: Comparsa Tarifa

Benahavis Carnival is on Saturday February 17 and the Delegación de Fiestas has prepared a programme full of activities in the Avenida de Andalucía, from midday to 7pm:

Midday, Bouncy Castles and Children’s Workshops.

1pm, Costume Contest.

2pm, ‘Mejillonada’, 260 Kg of steamed mussels will be cooked and distributed.

3pm, the streets of the town will be animated by a Batucada (a samba style drumming group).

17:00h, performance of the “Comparsa Tarifa”.

‘La Comparsa de Tarifa‘ took all the honours at the Malaga Carnival Group Contest as the best group in the province of Cadiz. This is the second year in which the Comparsa de Tarifa has taken the jury by storm and managed to win one of the most important and recognised distinctions of the Malaga Carnival: the ‘Rincón del Arte’ 2024 award. And on Saturday February 17 they will bring their performance to Benahavis.

They are waiting for you all so get dressed up!