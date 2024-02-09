Mussels, drums and costumes

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 9:57
Benahavis Carnival
Photo: Comparsa Tarifa
Benahavis Carnival is on Saturday February 17 and the Delegación de Fiestas has prepared a programme full of activities in the Avenida de Andalucía, from midday to 7pm:
Midday, Bouncy Castles and Children’s Workshops.
1pm, Costume Contest.
2pm, ‘Mejillonada’, 260 Kg of steamed mussels will be cooked and distributed.
3pm, the streets of the town will be animated by a Batucada (a samba style drumming group).
17:00h, performance of the “Comparsa Tarifa”.
‘La Comparsa de Tarifa‘ took all the honours at the Malaga Carnival Group Contest as the best group in the province of Cadiz. This is the second year in which the Comparsa de Tarifa has taken the jury by storm and managed to win one of the most important and recognised distinctions of the Malaga Carnival: the ‘Rincón del Arte’ 2024 award. And on Saturday February 17 they will bring their performance to Benahavis.
They are waiting for you all so get dressed up!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.